2016年 4月 11日

BRIEF-Canadian Pacific terminates efforts to merge with Norfolk Southern

April 11 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd

* Canadian pacific terminates efforts to merge with norfolk southern

* No further financial offers or overtures to meet with ns board of directors are planned at this time

* Faith negotiations between two companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

