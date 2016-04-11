版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Gain Capital says purchase price for exercise of rights has changed from $17 to $27.50

April 11 Gain Capital Holdings Inc

* Says under amendment, purchase price for exercise of rights has been changed from $17.00 to $27.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

