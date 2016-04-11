BRIEF-Viking therapeutics Inc says currently planning to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial of VK2809 in patients with Hypercholesterolemia

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 Viking Therapeutics Inc
* Treatment with VK2809 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated at all doses studied
* After 14 days of VK2809 treatment, subjects showed clinically, statistically significant placebo-adjusted reductions in LDL-C
* Currently planning to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial of VK2809 in patients with hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease
* Continue to prepare for VK2809 phase 2 clinical trial, which we expect to initiate mid-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [VKTX.O ] )
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.