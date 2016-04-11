BRIEF-Viking therapeutics Inc says currently planning to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial of VK2809 in patients with Hypercholesterolemia

April 11 Viking Therapeutics Inc

* Treatment with VK2809 was shown to be safe and well-tolerated at all doses studied

* After 14 days of VK2809 treatment, subjects showed clinically, statistically significant placebo-adjusted reductions in LDL-C

* Currently planning to initiate a phase 2 clinical trial of VK2809 in patients with hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease

* Continue to prepare for VK2809 phase 2 clinical trial, which we expect to initiate mid-year