版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 20:40 BJT

BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties says notes will be offered in two tranches

April 11 Gaming And Leisure Properties

* Gaming and leisure properties inc says notes will be offered in two tranches, first of which will be due 2022 and second of which will be due 2026

* Says glp capital lpand its unit commenced offering to sell $1.4 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐