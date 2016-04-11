BRIEF-Gaming and Leisure Properties says notes will be offered in two tranches

April 11 Gaming And Leisure Properties

* Gaming and leisure properties inc says notes will be offered in two tranches, first of which will be due 2022 and second of which will be due 2026

* Says glp capital lpand its unit commenced offering to sell $1.4 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)