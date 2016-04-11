BRIEF-Gain Capital Holdings Inc March OTC average daily volume of $11.6 bln, down 11.9 pct from Feb. 2016

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 Gain Capital Holdings Inc
* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says March OTC average daily volume of $11.6 billion, a decrease of 11.9 pct from February 2016 and 23.0 pct from March 2015
* Says March OTC trading volume of $266.7 billion , a decrease of 3.5 pct from February 2016
* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says March active OTC accounts of 136,559, a decrease of 5.0 pct from February 2016 and an increase of 37.9 pct from March 2015
* Otc average daily volume 1 of $11.6 billion, a decrease of 11.9 pct from february 2016 and 23.0 pct from march 2015 in retail segment
* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says increase in volatility seen in latter half of Q4 continued into Q1
* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says increase in volatility resulted in Gain's retail revenue per million tracking roughly 10 pct above our Q4 2015 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.