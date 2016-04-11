版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Gain Capital Holdings Inc March OTC average daily volume of $11.6 bln, down 11.9 pct from Feb. 2016

April 11 Gain Capital Holdings Inc

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says March OTC average daily volume of $11.6 billion, a decrease of 11.9 pct from February 2016 and 23.0 pct from March 2015

* Says March OTC trading volume of $266.7 billion , a decrease of 3.5 pct from February 2016

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says March active OTC accounts of 136,559, a decrease of 5.0 pct from February 2016 and an increase of 37.9 pct from March 2015

* Otc average daily volume 1 of $11.6 billion, a decrease of 11.9 pct from february 2016 and 23.0 pct from march 2015 in retail segment

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says increase in volatility seen in latter half of Q4 continued into Q1

* Gain Capital Holdings Inc says increase in volatility resulted in Gain's retail revenue per million tracking roughly 10 pct above our Q4 2015 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐