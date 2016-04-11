BRIEF-Auryn Resources Inc announces $8 mln bought deal public offering of flow-through shares and common shares

April 11 Auryn Resources Inc

* Auryn Resources Inc announces $8 mln bought deal public offering of flow-through shares and common shares

* Proceeds will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenditures that are "flow-through mining expenditures"

* To purchase 3.2 million flow through shares and 1.4 million non-flow through shares

* To purchase shares at a price of $1.89 per flow-through share and $1.40 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)