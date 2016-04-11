版本:
BRIEF-Haartz Corp announces joint venture with Minth Group

April 11 Haartz Corp:

* Says announced a strategic alliance for Chinese automotive market by entering a joint venture with Minth Group

* New company will be known as Haartz Minth ( Ningbo ) Automotive Ltd.

* Says business will be located near Ningbo, China

* Says included in joint venture is Haartz product line of moldable surface materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

