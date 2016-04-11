BRIEF-Haartz Corp announces joint venture with Minth Group

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 Haartz Corp:
* Says announced a strategic alliance for Chinese automotive market by entering a joint venture with Minth Group
* New company will be known as Haartz Minth ( Ningbo ) Automotive Ltd.
* Says business will be located near Ningbo, China
* Says included in joint venture is Haartz product line of moldable surface materials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.