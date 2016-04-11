BRIEF-Chesapeake amends $4 bln secured revolving credit facility agreement maturing in 2019 with Syndicate Group

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 Chesapeake Energy Corp
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says announced it has amended its $4.0 billion secured revolving credit facility agreement maturing in 2019 with its bank Syndicate Group
* Borrowing base reaffirmed at $4.0 billion , consistent with current availability
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says next scheduled redetermination of borrowing base postponed until June 2017
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says senior secured leverage ratio covenant relief granted until September 2017
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says interest coverage ratio covenant reduced to 0.65x through March 2017
* Amendment includes collateral value coverage test, which may limit borrowing capacity if co's collateral coverage ratio falls below 1.25x
* Chesapeake Energy Corp says amendment also gives Chesapeake ability to incur up to $2.5 billion of first lien indebtedness secured on a pari passu basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.