BRIEF-Whitecap Resources increases its 2016 capital program to $148 mln from previous guidance of $70 mln

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.4 percent higher on Wednesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0736 GMT.
April 11 Whitecap Resources Inc
* Announces an increase to its 2016 capital program by $78 million to $148 million from previous guidance of $70 million
* Increased capital program will be funded by reducing monthly dividend to $0.0233 per share and increased funds flow
* Increased capital funded by reducing monthly dividend to $0.0233/share from $0.0375/share and increased funds flow
* Revises 2016 average production to 39,500 boe/d from 38,800 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 German media group Bertelsmann may raise its stake in book publisher Penguin Random House, its joint venture with Britain's Pearson, it said on Wednesday after Pearson said it intended to issue an exit note.
LONDON, Jan 18 Britain's competition watchdog said on Wednesday that Mastercard's proposals might be acceptable in addressing its concerns over the acquisition of payments processing company Vocalink.