BRIEF-American Airlines Group March passenger load factor 81.7 pct, down 0.4 points

April 11 American Airlines Group Inc

* March passenger load factor 81.7 percent, down 0.4 points

* Expects its Q1 2016 consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile to be down about 7 to 8 percent year-over-year

* Continues to expect Q1 pretax margin excluding special items to be between 12 and 14 percent

* March total revenue passenger miles (RPMS) were 19.0 billion, up 3.3 percent versus march 2015

* March total capacity was 23.3 billion available seat miles (asms), up 3.8 percent versus march 2015