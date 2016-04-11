版本:
BRIEF-Corrections Corporation of America acquires Correctional Management Inc

April 11 Corrections Corporation Of America

* Corrections Corporation of America says deal valued at approximately $35.0 million

* All-Cash transaction closed on April 7, 2016, and was funded utilizing company's revolving credit facility. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

