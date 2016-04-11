版本:
BRIEF-Famous Dave's appoints Dexter Newman as chief financial officer

April 11 Famous Dave's Of America Inc

* Famous dave's says Newman most recently served as vice president and a division CFO at Bloomin' Brands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

