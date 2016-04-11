版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 20:27 BJT

BRIEF-Axios Mobile hires Michael Cooke to management team as chief financial officer

April 11 Axios Mobile Assets Corp

* Says announces addition of Michael Cooke to its management team in role of chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

