2016年 4月 11日

BRIEF-New West Energy Services says shareholders approved proposed private placement financing

April 11 New West Energy Services Inc

* Shareholders approved proposed private placement financing, creation of new "control person" in William Rand, co's chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

