版本:

2016年 4月 11日

BRIEF-INV Metals Inc says non-brokered private placement of up to 15 mln common shares at $0.20/shr

April 11 INV Metals Inc

* Non-Brokered private placement of up to 15 million common shares at a price of $0.20 per share

* Intends to use proceeds to initiate selected critical path, long-term items required to complete feasibility study in ecuador project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

