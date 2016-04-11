版本:
BRIEF-Cadence to acquire Rocketick

April 11 Cadence Design Systems Inc

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed.

* Deal is expected to close in Q2 of fiscal 2016, and is not expected to have a material impact on Cadence's fiscal 2016 results

* Rocketick is backed by investments from Intel Capital and other strategic and financial investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

