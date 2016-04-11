版本:
BRIEF-Black Box acquires technology and development team from Cloudium Systems Ltd

April 11 Black Box Corp

* Black Box Corporation acquires technology and development team from Cloudium Systems Ltd

* Says Cloudium development team also will join Black Box Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

