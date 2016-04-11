版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 11日 星期一 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Asher Resources says to issue up to 17.6 mln subscription receipts

April 11 Asher Resources Corp :

* Asher announces $2.5 million subscription receipt private placement

* To issue up to 17.6 million subscription receipts of company at a price of $0.14 per subscription receipt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

