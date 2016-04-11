BRIEF-Net1 Announces $107 Million Equity Investment by International Finance Corporation and IFC Asset Management Company Funds

April 11 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc :

* Net1 Announces $107 Million Equity Investment by International Finance Corporation and IFC Asset Management Company Funds

* Entered agreement where IFC agreed to subscribe for 9.98 million shares of common stock at subscription price of $10.79/share

* IFC will have an 18% interest in company following transaction