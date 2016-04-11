版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 03:57 BJT

BRIEF-Ad Hoc Group of Puerto Rico's General Obligation Bondholders reach framework agreement with Assured Guaranty on insurer-specific modifications

April 11 The Ad Hoc Group Of Puerto Rico's General Obligation Bondholders:

* Reached a framework agreement with assured guaranty on insurer-specific modifications

* Assured guaranty supports creditor-led restructuring proposal for puerto rico general obligation bonds

* Assured guaranty would agree to deferral of principal repayment on terms economically consistent with previously released term sheet

* Assured guaranty will not invest in new money component, but that will not affect ability to raise such new money component Source text for Eikon:

(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐