BRIEF-FXCM says retail customer trading volume $291 bln in March

April 11 FXCM Inc :

* Says retail customer trading volume of $291 billion in March 2016, 6% lower than February 2016 and 11% lower than March 2015

* Says average retail customer trading volume per day of $12.7 billion in march 2016, 15% lower than March 2015

* Retail customer trading volume for Q1 2016 was $931 billion, 0.3% lower than Q1 2015

* Says active accounts of 175,736 as of March 31, 2016, an increase of 4,829 accounts, or 3%, from March 31, 2015