BRIEF-Ironhorse Oil & Gas qtrly FFO loss per share $0.01

April 11 Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc :
* Qtrly FFO loss per share $0.01
* Company anticipates production from Nisku l2l pool will
remain shut-in until there is a recovery in commodity prices
* Currently company does not have significant capital
commitments authorized for 2016
* Production from Nisku l2l pool was shut-in Jan 19, 2016
because production is uneconomic under current commodity price
environment
* Proved plus probable reserve volumes are 80% oil and
natural gas liquids weighted at year end
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)