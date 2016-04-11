BRIEF-Halyard Health Announces Agreement to Acquire CORPAK MedSystems

April 11 Halyard Health Inc :

* Acquisition is an all-cash transaction for a total consideration of $174 million

* Deal funded with a combination of current cash and halyard's revolving credit facility

* Transaction is expected to be $0.05 accretive to halyard's fiscal year 2016 adjusted dilutive net earnings per share

* Updating its previously announced full year 2016 adjusted diluted eps guidance to $1.50 to $1.70

* In 2017 transaction is expected to be approximately $0.15 accretive

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S