BRIEF-Marathon Oil to divest all of its Wyoming upstream and midstream assets

April 11 Marathon Oil Corp Says Has Signed
Agreements For Sale Of Its 10 Percent Working Interest In
Outside
* Company will divest all of its wyoming upstream and
midstream assets for $870 million, excluding closing adjustments
* Has signed agreements for sale of certain non-core assets
for $950 million, bringing total to approximately $1.3 billion
since last year
* Operated shenandoah discovery in gulf of mexico
* Assets sold include red butte pipeline, a 570-mile
pipeline that is only export line in area
* In separate transactions, marathon oil has signed
agreements for a combined total of approximately $80 million
* $80 million transactions includes sale of its 10 percent
working interest in outside-operated Shenandoah discovery in
gulf of Mexico
* Deal for about $80 million includes sale of operated
natural gas assets in piceance basin in Colorado, undeveloped
acreage in west texas
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)