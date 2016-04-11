BRIEF-Enerplus says deal for about $95.5 mln

April 11 Enerplus Corp

* Says deal for approximately $95.5 million

* Divestment is expected to be accretive on both a production per debt adjusted share and funds flow per debt adjusted share basis

* Divestment is expected to have a modest impact on 2016 funds flow

* Enerplus is maintaining its 2016 production guidance range of 90,000 to 94,000 boe per day, despite divestment

* Has used its 2016 divestment proceeds, which will total $288.5 million upon closing of the divestment, to reduce its outstanding debt