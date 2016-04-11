BRIEF-Pacific exploration continues to work with its creditors

April 11 Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation

* Continues to work with its creditors to formulate a comprehensive financial restructuring

* Continues to evaluate methods to restructure its balance sheet, ensure long-term viability of its business

* A number of proposals have been received from third parties regarding restructuring

* Board formed independent committee of directors to provide recommendation with respect to potential restructuring

* Company and its creditors are working to finding best alternative for long-term interests of company