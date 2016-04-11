BRIEF-Pacific exploration continues to work with its creditors

April 11 Pacific Exploration And Production
Corporation
* Continues to work with its creditors to formulate a
comprehensive financial restructuring
* Continues to evaluate methods to restructure its balance
sheet, ensure long-term viability of its business
* A number of proposals have been received from third
parties regarding restructuring
* Board formed independent committee of directors to provide
recommendation with respect to potential restructuring
* Company and its creditors are working to finding best
alternative for long-term interests of company
