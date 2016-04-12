版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 16:31 BJT

BRIEF-Rexford Industrial announces pricing of common stock offering

April 12 Rexford Industrial Realty Inc

* Says public offering of 9.00 million common shares priced at $17.65 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐