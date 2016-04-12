版本:
BRIEF-Latvia's airBaltic increases firm C series order to 20 Bombardier CS300 aircraft

April 12 Bombardier commercial aircraft:

* Latvia's airBaltic increases its firm C series order to 20 Bombardier CS300 aircraft

* Based on list price of CS300 airliner, this firm order is valued at approximately USD$506 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

