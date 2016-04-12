版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-AbbVie says FDA granted accelerated approval of Venclexta tablets

(Corrects to say U.S. FDA, not U.S. FDS, in first bullet point)

April 12 Abbvie Inc

* U.S. FDA has granted accelerated approval of Venclexta (venetoclax) tablets for patients diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia

* Expects Venclexta, a tablet taken orally, will become commercially available in U.S. within a week Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

