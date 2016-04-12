版本:
BRIEF-Alibaba Group transaction consists of an investment of about USD500 mln in newly issued equity capital of Lazada

April 12 (Reuters) -

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Transaction consists of an investment of approximately USD500 million in newly issued equity capital of Lazada

* Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Deal consists acquisition of shares from certain shareholders of Lazada, for a total investment by Alibaba of approximately USD1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ))

