版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 17:03 BJT

BRIEF-Overstock.com names Mitch Edwards acting CEO

April 12 Overstock Com Inc :

* Overstock.com board of directors names Mitch Edwards acting CEO

* Appointment comes after company founder Patrick M. Byrne announced his decision to take a medical leave of absence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐