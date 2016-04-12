BRIEF-Yingli signs exclusive solar panel supply agreement in the Dominican Republic

April 12 Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd
* Yingli signs an exclusive solar panel supply agreement for
PV projects in the Dominican Republic
* Says exclusivity period will run until mid 2019, during
which commercial terms are also fixed by agreement
* Yingli green energy says to date, 50 MW of projects are at
advanced stage with anticipated construction during 2017
* Yingli Europe expects to supply up to 200 megawatts of
solar panels to European EPC partner
