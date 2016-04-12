版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-CNIT signs two agreements with advertising agency in Fujian Province

April 12 China Information Technology Inc

* These agreements, both signed with haojing ( xiamen ) culture media co., ltd., have total base revenue of rmb33.58 million (about $5.2 million )

* In addition to sales revenue on terminals, cnit receives recurring monthly fees for life of units from customers' use of yunfa net Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

