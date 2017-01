April 12 (Reuters) -

* Legg Mason Inc says reported preliminary assets under management of $669.6 billion as of march 31 , 2016

* Legg Mason Inc says month's AUM included preliminary long term net outflows of $3.2 billion

* Legg Mason Inc says month's AUM included $4.1 billion of positive foreign exchange impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [LM.N ] )