BRIEF-Duke Energy Corp names Dhiaa Jamil chief operating officer

April 12 Duke Energy Corp
* Duke Energy Corp says Dhiaa Jamil named chief operating
officer
* Duke Energy Corp says Melissa Anderson named executive
vice president, administration and chief human resources officer
* In addition, a new group, business transformation and
technology, is being formed to support company's strategy
* Says Brian Savoy will lead new organization as senior vice
president
* Group to be comprised of existing information, technology,
security organizations, resources dedicated to business
transformation
