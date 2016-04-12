BRIEF-Jaguar Mining reports Q1 consolidated gold production of 21,197 ounces

April 12 Jaguar Mining Inc

* Says consolidated gold production of 21,197 ounces in Q1 2016 versus 21,336 ounces in Q1 2015

* Q1 production was led by turmalina which delivered a 34 percent improvement in production to 15,772 ounces

* Confident in ability to achieve current full year production guidance of 90,000 - 95,000 ounces