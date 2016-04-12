BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals reports favorable results from Phase 1B clinical trial of APD371

April 12 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Arena Pharmaceuticals reports favorable results from Phase 1B multiple-ascending dose clinical trial of APD371

* There was one discontinuation in high-dose group due to an adverse event of mild thirst and somnolence

* Drug levels at all doses tested in trial were well above those believed to be needed to stimulate CB 2 receptor

* All adverse events were classified as mild, and there were no serious adverse events reported Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)