BRIEF-Arena Pharmaceuticals reports favorable results from Phase 1B clinical trial of APD371

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
April 12 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Arena Pharmaceuticals reports favorable results from Phase 1B multiple-ascending dose clinical trial of APD371
* There was one discontinuation in high-dose group due to an adverse event of mild thirst and somnolence
* Drug levels at all doses tested in trial were well above those believed to be needed to stimulate CB 2 receptor
* All adverse events were classified as mild, and there were no serious adverse events reported
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.