April 12 Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Brixmor Property Group names James Taylor chief executive officer and president

* Taylor succeeds Daniel Hurwitz , who has held position on an interim basis since February 2016

* Hurwitz will continue to serve as a member of company's board of directors