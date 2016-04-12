版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二

BRIEF-Federal Realty Investment says James Taylor to step down as CFO

April 12 Federal Realty Investment Trust

* James Taylor will be stepping down from role to assume position of CEO and president of Brixmor Property Group Inc

* Has engaged Grant Morgan & Associates of Bethesda, MD. to conduct search for Taylor's replacement

* Search for Taylor's replacement will begin immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

