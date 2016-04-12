版本:
BRIEF-Xinyuan Real Estate says acquired land parcel in Tongzhou District, Beijing

April 12 Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd

* Site area of land parcel is about 46,769 square meters; total consideration of rmb 1.14 billion (about $176.4 million) for acquisition

* Says plans to develop residential apartments on this land Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

