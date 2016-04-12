BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sells Silicon Valley office building for $19 mln

BRIEF-Teladoc announces proposed sale of shares of common stock
* Teladoc inc says proposed offering of shares of its common stock, which includes 5.4 million shares offered by Teladoc
April 12 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc
* Sells Silicon Valley office building for $19 million
* Says sale was an all-cash, off-market transaction
* Aeglea Bio Therapeutics - First presentation to include initial data from Phase 1, open-label study of AEB1102 in two adult patients with Arginase I deficiency
TORONTO, Jan 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as financial and railway stocks weighed, while shares of energy companies and gold miners rose on higher commodity prices.