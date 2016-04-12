版本:
BRIEF-Hudson Pacific Properties sells Silicon Valley office building for $19 mln

April 12 Hudson Pacific Properties Inc

* Sells Silicon Valley office building for $19 million

* Says sale was an all-cash, off-market transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

