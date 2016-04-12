版本:
BRIEF-RCI Hospitality qtrly same store sales $32.9 mln

April 12 (Reuters) -

* RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc qtrly total club and restaurant sales of $33.7 mln compared to year ago record of $34.4 million

* Qtrly same store sales of $32.9 million compared to $33.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

