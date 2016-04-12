版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 00:20 BJT

BRIEF-Taylor Devices Q3 earnings per share 35 cents

April 12 Taylor Devices Inc :

* Q3 Sales $8.326 mln vs $6.566 mln

* Says qtrly earnings per share 35 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐