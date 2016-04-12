版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 12日 星期二 22:51 BJT

BRIEF-Actinium says phase 3 Sierra trial of Iomab-B is expected to enroll 150 patients

April 12 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc

* UPDATE - Actinium announces selection of Zevacor Pharma, Inc. For clinical production and supply of Iomab-B for pivotal Phase 3 Sierra trial

* Says Phase 3 Sierra trial is expected to enroll 150 patients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐