BRIEF-Empire Rock Minerals acquires 70% interest in Fox Creek Lithium Project

April 12 Empire Rock Minerals Inc.

* Says agreed to acquire a 70% interest in fox Creek Lithium Project in province of Alberta, Canada

* Remaining 30% interest in Fox Creek is held by Blizzard Finance Corp

* Empire will invest first $2 million in Fox Creek's development, then share costs on a 70/30 basis