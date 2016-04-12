版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 01:59 BJT

BRIEF-Empire Rock Minerals acquires 70% interest in Fox Creek Lithium Project

April 12 Empire Rock Minerals Inc.

* Says agreed to acquire a 70% interest in fox Creek Lithium Project in province of Alberta, Canada

* Remaining 30% interest in Fox Creek is held by Blizzard Finance Corp

* Empire will invest first $2 million in Fox Creek's development, then share costs on a 70/30 basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

