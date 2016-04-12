版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 02:26 BJT

BRIEF-Valparaiso Energy says William J. Wylie resigned as President and CEO

April 12 Valparaiso Energy Inc

* Says William J. Wylie resigned as Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of corporation

* Says Wylie will be retained as a consultant and advisor of corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

