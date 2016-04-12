版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Arthur J. Gallagher & Co acquires Insurance Plans Agency Inc

April 12 Arthur J Gallagher & Co

* Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. acquires Insurance Plans Agency, Inc.

* Says terms of transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

