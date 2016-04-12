版本:
BRIEF-Lakeland financial says Lake City Bank parent reports 14% increase in quarterly dividend

April 12 Lakeland Financial Corp

* Lake city bank parent announces 14% increase in quarterly dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

