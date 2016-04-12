版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 13日 星期三 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Semileds says expect Q3 revenue to be $2.4 MLN - $3 MLN

April 12 Semileds Corp

* Says expect revenue for Q3 ending may 31, 2016 to be $2.4 million to $3.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

