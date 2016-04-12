版本:
BRIEF-Scripps acquires digital-media humor brand Cracked

April 12 E.W. Scripps Company :

* Scripps and Cracked's current owner, demand media have agreed to a $39 million cash purchase price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

